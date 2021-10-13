Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,744,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock opened at $204.67 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day moving average is $217.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,415. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

