Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.76 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

