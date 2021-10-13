Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86.

