Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.93 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

SLQD opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

