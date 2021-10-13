Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $461,000.

VNQ opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

