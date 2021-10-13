Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.14 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.