Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.31 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $435.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.28. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $301.44 and a 52 week high of $478.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

