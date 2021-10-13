Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 823 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 29.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 45.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,156,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,432,000 after purchasing an additional 361,348 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average of $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

