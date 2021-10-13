Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,485 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

