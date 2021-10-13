Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,331 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

