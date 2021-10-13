Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,630 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

