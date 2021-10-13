Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $242.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

