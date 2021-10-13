Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

SBNY opened at $295.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.15 and its 200-day moving average is $248.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

