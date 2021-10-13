Signature Bank to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $295.38 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after purchasing an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.