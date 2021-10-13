Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

SIG opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

