Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $21.08

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $24.31. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.43 million and a PE ratio of -53.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

