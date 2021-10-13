Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in September

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 1,449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.3 days.

OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

