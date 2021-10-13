Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in September

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 1,449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.3 days.
OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
