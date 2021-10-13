Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.16. 305,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.32. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.4490982 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,568.68. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at C$437,404.86. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,970.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.