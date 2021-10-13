SilverSPAC Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

SilverSPAC’s (NASDAQ:SLVRU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 20th. SilverSPAC had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SLVRU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. SilverSPAC has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.