Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.44 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

