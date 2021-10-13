SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $314.59 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $314.59 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00210737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094139 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.