SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.89

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 128160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $6,753,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 219,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 670,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 52,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.