SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,684,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in SJW Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

