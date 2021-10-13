Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKYA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

