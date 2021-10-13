Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $220.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of SWKS opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

