SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLG stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

