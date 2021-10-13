SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEMKT:SLI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

