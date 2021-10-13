Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $872.92

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 872.92 ($11.40) and traded as low as GBX 807 ($10.54). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 823 ($10.75), with a volume of 66,487 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMS shares. Libertas Partners upped their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 898.20 ($11.74).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market cap of £937.13 million and a P/E ratio of 548.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 911.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 872.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

