SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of SmileDirectClub worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $89,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $104,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.60. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

