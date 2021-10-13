Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,155,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,542 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.66% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $144,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

SWBI opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

