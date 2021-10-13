Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SNMRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

