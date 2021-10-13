Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.78. Snap One shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

