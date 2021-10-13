SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.39

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.39 and traded as low as $54.83. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 1,310 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

