Solrise Finance Market Cap Hits $35.36 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $534,086.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00116909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.30 or 0.99754688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.28 or 0.06097863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,582,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

