Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.58% of Sonic Automotive worth $85,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 29.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE SAH opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

