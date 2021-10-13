Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $9,483,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 195,896 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after buying an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

