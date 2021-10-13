Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Down 6%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $52.81. 6,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after buying an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

