Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 481.2% in September

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, an increase of 481.2% from the September 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Shares of SONM opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.43. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.