S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $90,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

SPGI stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,837. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.