Sparkle Loyalty Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $52.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $11,035.61 and approximately $52.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00209120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00093611 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

