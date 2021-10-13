SparkPoint (SRK) Hits Market Cap of $29.13 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $29.13 million and $434,053.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00210802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00093844 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

