SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $37,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $343.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

