SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4,886.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $167.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.