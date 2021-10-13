SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,944 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $42,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 49,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.