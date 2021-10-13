Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)’s share price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.77. 101,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 190,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 439.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,987.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

