Splintershards Price Tops $0.86 (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $131.32 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

