Spore (SPORE) Price Down 27.8% This Week

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Spore has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $48,547.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00210802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00093844 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.