Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Tops $0.0304 on Exchanges

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $386,180.38 and $71,721.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00118783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.74 or 0.99849923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.35 or 0.06236248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

