Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sportradar Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of SRAD opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $28.22.

