SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 10.3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shares traded down 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52. 131,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 40,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of C$41.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

